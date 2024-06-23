Two arrested on murder charge after holiday park death

The man was found dead in Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park early on Sunday [Google ]

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died at a holiday park.

Dorset Police said it received a report just after midnight raising concern for the welfare of a man believed to be in Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways.

The man, aged in his 70s and from Birmingham, was found in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following enquiries, the other man and the woman, both in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested. Police said all three were known to each other.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Det Insp Shaun Inkpen said officers were carrying out “extensive” searches of the holiday park and part of it has been cordoned off.

He said he was keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Saturday evening into early Sunday morning at the park.

