Two arrested over fairground ride crash

Two men have been arrested after a Christmas fairground ride "crashed to the ground" in Birmingham city centre.

The men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers, West Midlands Police said.

They remain in custody.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride "failed and crashed" in Centenary Square, while another 11 patients were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene

Emergency services were called to the ride on Centenary Square at about 19:30 GMT.

A police cordon was set up between the ice rink, the library and the Rep theatre, with people asked to avoid the area.

Images taken by the BBC showed wires from at least two gondolas on the ride tangled up with each other.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the ride had "dropped to the ground" while it was in operation.

Louise Brown was on the 55m high City Starflyer ride when it crashed to the ground, injuring her and several others.

"It's hard to process how one minute you can be innocently having fun and screaming in a scared way to then screaming because you could've potentially lost your life," she said.

"This can never happen again - we are in shock and all I can think of is, 'What if my kids were on the ride'."

