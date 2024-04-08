Two arrested over 'sextortion' in Nigeria after Australian boy's suicide

Two men have been arrested and charged in Nigeria over an alleged sextortion case (NSW Police)

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested and charged over an alleged sextortion case that led to an Australian boy taking his own life.

The boy had been engaging with an unknown person online who threatened to share personal photos of him with his family and friends if he did not pay $500, New South Wales (NSW) police said.

He was believed to have taken his own life in 2023 as a result of the threats.

The case was referred to the NSW State Crime Command’s cybercrime squad, which traced the alleged perpetrators to Nigeria before requesting help from the Australian Federal Police.

As a result of the AFP-led investigation, working alongside South African and Nigerian authorities, two Nigerian men were arrested and charged with sextortion offences in March.

The men were found in a slum in Nigeria, NSW police said and will be dealt with locally, where authorities can prosecute for Australia-based offences.

The commander of NSW’s state crime command’s cybercrime squad, Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft, said young people did not need to suffer in silence.

He said: “We’ve seen a huge spike in sextortion cases, which are up nearly 400 per cent in the last 18 months.

“But the good news is people are reporting it and there are steps we can take to help you before it goes too far.

“We want young people to continue to report these cases and to never be embarrassed to talk to police.

“These arrests in Nigeria show just how far police are willing to go to seek justice on behalf of our young community.”The AFP’s commander, Helen Schneider, said the arrests showed what could be achieved when law enforcement worked together to fight a global problem.

“The sextortion of children is a borderless crime, as these arrests show,” Schneider said.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch.