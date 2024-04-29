Two arrested on suspicion of poisoning after death

The deceased was found at a property on Derby Road in Guisborough [Google]

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poisoning after a man died on Sunday.

The decreased was found at a property on Derby Road, in Guisborough, near Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police described his death as "unexplained", but said inquiries were ongoing.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

The force said it was contacted by the ambulance service at about 01:05 BST to report the "sudden death" of a man in his 20s.

Both suspects have been bailed.

