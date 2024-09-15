Two arrested after woman in her 30s stabbed to death in east London

A woman has been arrested after a woman believed to be in her 30s was stabbed to death in east London.

The victim was discovered when officers were called to reports a woman had been stabbed at an address in Duckett Street, Tower Hamlets, at around 1.17am on Sunday.

London Ambulance Service attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody.

A man aged 37 is also in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said those involved appear to have been at the address beforehand and knew each other.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dalloway of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, leading the investigation, said: "While this investigation is in its early stages, we have made significant progress and arrested two people.

"At this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Officers will continue to carry out vital work at the location and I would ask residents to remain patient while we do this."

The detective also appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A crime scene has been set up at the address, police said, and the victim's next of kin have been informed.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, from the Met's central east command unit which covers Tower Hamlets, said his thoughts are with the victim's family "at this very difficult time".

Local officers will be in and around Duckett Street in the coming days to reassure local people, he said.