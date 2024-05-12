Two arrests after fan injured outside Norwich ground

The alleged attack took place outside the Carrow Road ground [PA Media]

Two people have been arrested following an alleged attack on a football fan.

It happened outside Norwich City's Carrow Road ground during the team's Championship semi-final play-off against Leeds United.

It is understood the victim, a man in his 60s who suffered a cut to the face, was a Leeds fan.

Norwich City said it was working with police to establish exactly what happened.

The incident happened shortly after 14:00 BST when the victim reported being punched outside the stadium.

"An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin," a Norfolk police spokesperson said.

"The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment."

A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men remain in custody.

Officers believe another man was also involved in the incident and inquiries are ongoing to locate him.

