Two Baseball Fans Get Engaged at Washington Nationals' Pride Night

For the past 15 years, the Washington Nationals have celebrated Pride month and their LGBTQ fans by hosting annual pride nights. But, the event was a little more celebratory this year thanks to these two fans who got engaged during a game.

In between the sixth and seventh innings, fans turned their eyes to the scoreboard to see a fellow fan, Aaron, down on one knee proposing to his boyfriend, Teddy. A teary-eyed Teddy eagerly said yes and the couple sealed the engagement with a hug and a kiss. Of course, the stadium erupted in cheer—a standing ovation from 32,573 people to be exact!

Nationals Youth Academy, the team's official foundation shared the news on Twitter in a tweet that read, "Teddy said YES!" In celebration, the foundation will also be donating $1,500 SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) to support leadership development and services for LGBTQ youth in the D.C. area.

The Nationals' began hosting pride nights in 2005, and today, the team's event is one of the longest-running pride celebrations in all of professional sports, according to the MLB. Throughout the night, the Nationals' signature Curly W swapped its classic red for rainbow colors. Fans were also welcomed to the stadium by the DC Different Drummers and Cheer DC. And, the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sang the National Anthem.

Love is definitely in the air in Washington D.C.! Over the weekend, another pride month engagement occurred on the local news. To all the recently engaged couples, especially Aaron and Teddy, cheers to you!

Originally Appeared on Brides

