'Two-Bit Huckster' Trump Sarcastically Dubbed 'Man Of The People' For New 'Grift'

Lee Moran
·4 min read
Former President Donald Trump was slammed as a “two-bit huckster” by former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele after the GOP nominee announced the release of a new line of $100,000 watches.

Trump is “pumping out another trinket for the masses to consume (at $100k a pop) because that’s better than actual policies,” Steele wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The Republicans Against Trump group mockingly dubbed the GOP nominee, “Truly a man of the people.”

Others agreed:

Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) suggestion to Trump, during a 2016 Republican primary debate, that he’d be “selling watches in Manhattan” had he not inherited money to fund his business also resurfaced online. Rubio now backs Trump and had reportedly been in the mix to become his running mate.

Meanwhile, Trump’s hawking of the watches was slammed by critics who watched his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, say on Fox News, also Thursday, that “the country is suffering” under President Joe Biden’s administration and that “people are not able to buy usual necessities for their families.”

Commentators asked how Melania Trump’s complaint about the economy squared with the expensive timepieces being touted by her husband:

