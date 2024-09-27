'Two-Bit Huckster' Trump Sarcastically Dubbed 'Man Of The People' For New 'Grift'

Former President Donald Trump was slammed as a “two-bit huckster” by former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele after the GOP nominee announced the release of a new line of $100,000 watches.

Trump is “pumping out another trinket for the masses to consume (at $100k a pop) because that’s better than actual policies,” Steele wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Two-bit huckster @realDonaldTrump pumping out another trinket for the masses to consume (at $100K a pop) because that’s better than actual policies. https://t.co/HZdikunOhI — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 26, 2024

The Republicans Against Trump group mockingly dubbed the GOP nominee, “Truly a man of the people.”

The grift never ends with Trump.



40 days before the election, Trump is selling watches for the low price of $499 to $100k



Truly a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/7zDskRrzIJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Others agreed:

40 days out from election day.



Donald Trump is selling $100,000 watches.



Not a joke. Trump is more focused on himself than anyone else. pic.twitter.com/pZSUkddF3B — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) September 26, 2024

He is the greatest conman and grifter in the history of America. He comes up with a new way to fleece his cult members constantly with completely worthless nonsense. All of this while he says AMERICA WILL END! and will become COMMUNIST! if he doesn’t win in November. Laser focus.… pic.twitter.com/EYRdp7n1vy — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 26, 2024

Will network & local news or shows like GMA & Today report that Trump just rolled out a line of $100,000 watches to go with his Bibles, NFTs, Crypto, Picture Book, Shoes, and hundreds of other trinkets?



No, they will not.



They wont cover the crazy & they won’t cover the grift. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

So, about 35 days to go before the election and he is making $100,000 Trump Watch commercials.



A man of the people. pic.twitter.com/1Hn8gjn15Y — Conservative (@Conservative1AZ) September 26, 2024

I feel pretty good about the state of the Biden/Harris economy if Trump supporters can afford to shell out $100,000 for a crappy Rolex knockoff. https://t.co/rTy0LGbRi8pic.twitter.com/Xiviz1b7vC — Frank Wells (@FrankTracy) September 26, 2024

Trump: Nobody can afford eggs these days.

Trump: Get the watch for just $100,000



Read the disclaimer, you’ll get the cheaper version for the same price 😁 pic.twitter.com/Gt5q5JJGIK — Mom🌐 (@Mom06887547) September 26, 2024

Lmao, Trump watches. You can pre-order the limited edition $100k Tourbillion watch which ships in Oct., Nov. or Dec. depending on when you order….he’s milking these rubes for all they got. pic.twitter.com/xoL7Q7vUBZ — Rev. Cristobal Travieso (@ChrisIn_Big_D) September 26, 2024

Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) suggestion to Trump, during a 2016 Republican primary debate, that he’d be “selling watches in Manhattan” had he not inherited money to fund his business also resurfaced online. Rubio now backs Trump and had reportedly been in the mix to become his running mate.

Reposting this for no particular reason…



Marco Rubio: “If he hadn't inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

(February 2016) pic.twitter.com/YTgktnZQKR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump’s hawking of the watches was slammed by critics who watched his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, say on Fox News, also Thursday, that “the country is suffering” under President Joe Biden’s administration and that “people are not able to buy usual necessities for their families.”

First Lady Melania Trump: "How I see it is, the records speak for themselves. The country is suffering. People are not able to buy usual necessities for their families. We have wars going on around the world. Soldiers are dying... The border is open and dangerous — a lot of… pic.twitter.com/ESxyOvKt8E — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 26, 2024

Commentators asked how Melania Trump’s complaint about the economy squared with the expensive timepieces being touted by her husband:

So Melania says "The country is suffering. People are not able to buy usual necessities for [their] families,” as her husband announces he is selling Trump Time watches for $100,000 apiece.



Guess they are not bothering to coordinate their messages. — Eterinfinity (@Eterinfinity) September 27, 2024

Well, I’m certainly struggling to buy a $100,000 watch and Melania’s Christmas ornaments which I’m sure are as lovely as the rose garden she destroyed and the Handmaid’s Christmas at the White House! pic.twitter.com/aAQyH3KZba — KAColo#StandWithUkraine (@SnowflakeKA) September 27, 2024

@SRuhle how they gonna afford the watch Trump selling? Melania said they can’t afford gas and groceries 😂 — MiMi (@ervin_pa) September 27, 2024

She also talk about how expensive food is but Melania is on Twitter asking people to buy $600 chain and her husband is asking them to buy $100,000 watch. Make that make sense. — Karen Walker (@Karenbwalk) September 26, 2024

