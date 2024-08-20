'Two-bit, union-buster': AOC slams Trump in Democratic National Convention speech: Watch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. spoke Monday at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, praising Vice President Kamala Harris's commitment to taking on "corporate greed."

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the progressive "Squad" representing part of the Bronx and Queens.

In her rousing convention speech, she drew comparisons between her working class background with that of Harris' upbringing, arguing the presidential nominee will work to help the middle class.

Watch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's full speech here

The convention is taking place from Monday to Thursday in Chicago, at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks. Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak Thursday night. Here is what else to know about the convention.

DNC live updates: What time does the Democratic convention start – and who's speaking?

What to know about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Who is she? Ocasio-Cortez, also know by her initials, AOC, is a progressive member of the House of Representatives often affiliated with other members of the "Squad"

What role is she playing? She spoke on the first night of the convention. She stood with President Joe Biden until he made his decision to drop out, and then quickly endorsed Harris.

In her words: "In Kamala Harris, I see a leader who understands. I see a leader with a real commitment to working families," she said. "We know that Donald Trump would sell this country for $1 if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends. And I, for one, am tired about of hearing about how a two-bit, union- buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life."

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the convention, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AOC slams Trump in speech at the Democratic National Convention