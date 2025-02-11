Two bodies found in Aberdeen river confirmed as missing Huszti sisters

Two bodies found in a river in Aberdeen have been identified as those of sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who went missing in January, Police Scotland have said.

Police formally identified the bodies after recovering them from the River Dee on 31 January. They said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The sisters, both aged 32, were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January.

They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath next to the River Dee in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Superintendent David Howieson said of the discovery: “The two bodies recovered from the River Dee on Friday, 31 January, 2025 have now been formally identified as Henrietta and Eliza Huszti who were reported missing on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

Floral tributes left near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen (Michal Wachucik/PA Wire)

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact cause of death however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

A woman’s body was found on the morning of 31 January from the water near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge. At around 9pm that night, a second woman’s body was found in the area of the river near Victoria Bridge.

While formal identification had yet to take place, the sisters’ family were informed and several bouquets of flowers were left near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge, where one of the bodies was found.

Their disappearance sparked a major search operation from Police Scotland involving a police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit that ended three weeks after their disappearance.

The sisters, who were part of a set of triplets, were first reported missing by their landlady after she received a text message from Henrietta’s phone at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The sisters’ family had described the time they went missing as “worrying and upsetting” (Family handout)

The sisters had not told relatives they were going to move out of their rented flat immediately.

While the search was ongoing, the family, who were reportedly “close-knit”, said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.”

Their brother, Joszef Huszti, told the BBC that when their mother had spoken to Eliza and Henrietta on 4 January, they seemed “fine”.

The sisters’ triplet, Edit, had described speaking to them on a video call on New Years Eve, saying they had been happy and cheerful.