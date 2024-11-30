Two bodies found after reports of assault at shop in Sydney’s west

The bodies, believed to be that of a man and woman aged in their 70s, are yet to be formally identified.

The bodies, believed to be that of a man and woman aged in their 70s, are yet to be formally identified. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Two bodies have been found in Sydney’s west after police were called to a shop after reports of an assault.

Police were called to the shop on Oxford Street in Cambridge Park, near Penrith, at about 9.40am on Saturday.

Officers found the bodies of two people, believed to be a man and woman aged in their 70s, New South Wales police said in a statement.

A crime scene was established and police, including homicide squad detectives, are investigating.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.