Two bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing on hike

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and his 12-year-old son, who went missing after going hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands, police said.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified, however the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking, and a major search has been launched in the area.

Police said that two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.

Police said inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers.”

Inspector Johnstone said on Wednesday that a search had been launched after the pair had not returned home as planned.