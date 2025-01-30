Two boys aged 14 and 15 rushed to hospital after double stabbing in Acton

The Metropolitan Police is urging witnesses to come forward after two teenagers were stabbed close to busy Acton High Street.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening after they were attacked with a knife around Churchfield Road.

One of the boys received stab wounds to his leg and was taken to a major trauma centre, London’s Ambulance Service revealed. However, the two teenagers’ wounds are being treated as non-life threatening at this time.

Investigating officers confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests have yet been made, and any witnesses that may have information are being urged to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, January 28, at 5.30pm, London Ambulance Service called officers to an address on Acton High Street following a reported stabbing. Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were treated at the scene and taken to hospital where their injuries were confirmed to be non-life-threatening.”

"No arrests have been made at this stage. As enquiries are ongoing, witnesses are urged to share any information via 101, quoting 01/7100546/25."

According to the Ben Kinsella Trust, an organisation set up following the stabbing of 17-year-old Ben Kinsella in 2008, there has been an 80% increase in knife-enabled crime in England and Wales over the last decade.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, police recorded 50,973 knife-related offences across England and Wales.

ONS data reveals that the number of serious knife crime offences recorded in London between the summer of 2023 and 2024 totalled 15,859.

The stabbing in Acton came just one day before the release of a new BBC documentary fronted by actor and activist Idris Elba that confronted the reality of the UK’s knife crime crisis.

In the show, Elba speaks to offenders, families of victims and local authorities to look into what’s causing the rise in knife crime and how it can be tackled safely.

Last year, the UK introduced a ban on zombie knives and machetes but many bladed weapons still remain on UK streets.

London has witnessed a number of deadly knife crimes over the last few months, suggesting that more needs to be done to reduce the amount of weapons in public.

Kelyan Bokassa was just 14 years old when he was tragically stabbed and killed on a London bus earlier this month, leading to the arrest of two teenagers.

This month, an 18-year-old man was also found guilty of murder in a separate case after stabbing to death schoolgirl Elianne Andam over an altercation about a teddy bear.