Two bridges in Edmonton to be named to honour two officers killed in line of duty

EDMONTON — Two bridges in Edmonton are being named to honour two police officers killed last year while responding to a call about a family dispute.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan were killed on March 16, 2023, by a teenage boy.

The 16-year-old also shot and wounded his mother before killing himself.

The bridges being dedicated are along the city's ring road, Anthony Henday Drive.

The Alberta government says memorial signs with the officers' names will be posted at the ends of each bridge.

Ryan was born in Edmonton and Jordan was from Digby, Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press