Two Brighton fans in Rome for Europa League match 'stabbed by masked group'

Two Brighton fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of an Europa League match on Thursday afternoon, according to Italian media reports.

The pair, aged 28 and 29, were targeted by a group of seven people wearing masks just after midnight in the Monti neighbourhood, according to La Repubblica.

Wallets and documents were allegedly stolen and the victims received stab wounds to their legs.

They are said to have been disocvered by a restaurant worker who found them bleeding on a street floor.

The 28-year-old was reportedly stabbed in his left thigh three times before he was taken to San Giovanni hospital.

Similarly, the 29-year-old, who suffered several stab wounds to their right thigh, was taken to the Umberto I Polyclinic for treatment.

Police attended and are investigating, La Repubblica said.

Brighton play Roma in the first leg of the tournament's round of 16 match at Rome's Olympic stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Before the match, Brihton released a statement about safety information which included a warning of street crime in the area.

It said: “Street crime, including pickpocketing can take place in Rome.

“Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance.”

It is believed that around 4,000 fans have travelled to Italy for the event.

Italian boss De Zerbi said on Wednesday: "We'll see tomorrow whether the stadium will intimidate us or not.

“We played at Old Trafford and we won, we drew 2-2 in Marseille, we played at AEK Athens and we won.

“I know the push of the Olimpico, let's see tomorrow, it will be a test for us.”

