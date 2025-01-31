Two charged after man shot dead in shadow of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Two suspects are appearing in court over the murder of a man shot dead near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Talip Guzel, 33, was discovered with fatal gunshot wounds at an address on White Hart Lane just after 11.30pm on July 30, 2023.

Jan Mercan, 23, of Rushey Hill, Winchmore Hill, was first arrested in August of that year.

He was charged on Thursday with murdering Mr Guzel and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a Sig Sauer P75 semi-automatic pistol.

Stanislava Kukusheva, 35, of Compton Crescent, Tottenham, is accused of perverting the course of justice and the same gun charge.

According to court records, Kukusheva is also charged with assisting an offender by “transferring money to [a third suspect} knowing he had left the jurisdiction, with intent to impede [his] apprehension or prosecution”.

Both will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Guzel’s family have been informed.

Police at the scene on White Hart Lane in Tottenham, north London (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Police arrived at the junction with Pretoria Road to find Mr Guzel with multiple bullet wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said at the time: “Talip’s family has been left devastated, and they need to know what happened.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call police via 101, quoting reference CAD 7377/30Jul.