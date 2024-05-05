Two charged with murder after allegedly torturing Brisbane man at Queensland property

Initial charges of attempted murder were upgraded after the alleged victim, a 23-year-old man from Eagle Farm, died in hospital on Friday evening.

A Queensland man who was allegedly held captive, tortured and beaten at a remote property north of Brisbane has died in hospital, police say.

A woman and man, aged 21 and 23, had initially been charged with attempted murder and a series of other offences after police were called to the property at Mount Mee on Wednesday evening.

Those charges were upgraded to murder after the alleged victim – a 23-year-old man from Eagle Farm – died in hospital on Friday evening.

Queensland police Act Insp Joe Zitny said the initial call to emergency services had been made by “the female accused”.

“What I can say as a result of this incident, it is apparent at this stage it’s not domestic and family violence related, and it’s believed the victim was known to the accused people,” Zitny said on Sunday.

Zitny said it was believed the victim was “in the vicinity” from Monday afternoon and throughout Tuesday and Wednesday and that his injuries “were sustained over a long period of time”.

“Initial inquiries established there was an association between the victim and accused,” he said. Police were attempting to “gain a greater understanding of that relationship”. A postmortem was scheduled for Tuesday.

The accused man and woman both faced Caboolture magistrates court last week and were remanded in custody.

They were both charged with multiple offences including murder, deprivation of liberty, disabling in order to commit indictable offence, grievous bodily harm, making observations or recordings in breach of privacy, torture, wounding and unlawful possession of weapons.

The woman was also charged with a serious assault on a police officer.