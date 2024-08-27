Two charged with murder after body found in park

Neil Selkirk was found dead near Shipcote Lane in Gateshead [Family photograph]

Two men have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in a park.

Neil Selkirk, 54, was discovered in a grassy area near Shipcote Lane, Gateshead, at 06:10 BST on Sunday, Northumbria Police said.

Two men, aged 33 and 39, were arrested near the scene and have been charged with his murder.

They are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.

Police officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue [BBC]

Det Insp Chris Deavin said: "This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts remain with Neil’s family and friends at this devastating time."

Police officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

