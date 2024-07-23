Two charged with murder after man stabbed in park

Two men have been charged with murder after a 30-year-old was found dead in a park.

Tommy Boom died on Thursday after he was stabbed in Millers Meadow in Northampton shortly after 00:00 BST.

Daniel Larman, 21, and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, 21, both of Woodside Way in the town have been charged with Mr Boom's murder.

Mr Larman has also been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.

Both are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man from Birmingham who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Northamptonshire Police said Mr Boom suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene "despite the best efforts of paramedics".

Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said: “I would once again like to thank the local community for their support in getting our investigation to this point.

"This sentiment is echoed by Tommy’s family who are taking comfort in people’s willingness to help and our thoughts remain with them in their grief."

