Two charged over Darlington disorder

Officers worked through the night to break the disturbance

Two men have been charged after bricks were thrown at officers during violent clashes on Monday night.

The unrest happened in North Lodge Park in Darlington, County Durham.

Durham Police said two 18-year-olds, both from Darlington, had been charged with violent disorder.

The defendants, both from Darlington, remain in custody ahead of an appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Officers worked throughout the night on Monday to disperse the two groups which were causing the disorder, but the violence did not escalate to levels seen elsewhere in the country.

Durham Police said investigations into the disorder continued.

