Two charged over used cooking oil theft

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of used cooking oil was found in the back of a van, police said.

Officers stopped the Ford Transit in Queen Street, Boston, shortly before 04:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The suspects, Yanko Mihaylov, 35, and Aleksandar Petrov, 39, both of Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, remain in custody.

Lincolnshire Police said the charges relate to a theft from a fish and chip shop in Spalding.

