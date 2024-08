Two children and adult escape fire at house struck by lightning

Two children and an adult have escaped from a fire at their home in Aviemore after it was struck by lightning.

Four fire engines and a height appliance were called to the scene in the town's Grampian View at about 10:00 as storms hit the area.

No-one was reported to have been injured.

Strong winds fanned the flames while smoke could be seen for miles around. Fire crews remain at the scene.