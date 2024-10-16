Two children among five dead in M6 crash

Five people, including two children, have been killed in a crash on the M6.

The two-car collision involved a Toyota and a Skoda and happened on the northbound motorway, past Tebay services in Cumbria, at 4.04pm on Tuesday, police said.

Four people - a man, a woman and two children from Glasgow - who were travelling in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Skoda driver, a man from Cambridgeshire, also died in the crash.

Cumbria Constabulary said a third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

A stretch of the M6 northbound between J36 and J39 was closed following the crash but reopened fully in the early hours of Wednesday.

A force spokesperson said: "The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers."