Two children and firefighter injured in apartment two-alarm fire in Fresno

Four people, including two children and a firefighter were injured during an apartment fire Thursday night in Fresno.

The blaze happened at 7:30 p.m. at First Street and Shields Avenue, Fresno Fire spokesman Josh Sellers said.

He said when crews were en-route, there were reports of people still trapped inside the two-story apartment upstairs.

Crews went into rescue mode and made entry into the building and were able to get a person out while others got out on foot.

Sellers said a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old were injured, including a firefighter.

All four were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The 5-year-old is in critical but stable condition, Sellers said. The woman and the 7-year-old are in stable condition.

The firefighter had burns to the ears and neck and was treated and released, Sellers said.

Four units were affected and damaged by the fire, Sellers said. At least 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A witness told The Bee the fire was shooting out from the window and people were screaming.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours.