Two children injured in separate shootings in Detroit within two weeks
Two kids have been shot in Detroit in less than two weeks. Thankfully the kids are expected to be okay.
Two kids have been shot in Detroit in less than two weeks. Thankfully the kids are expected to be okay.
What to consider before trying the viral hair-lightening trend this holiday weekend.
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
Stephan Sterns was charged with murder weeks after Soto disappeared on her way to school, per police
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
A court in Thailand found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder on Thursday and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
The FBI has released new photos of the gun used to shoot Donald Trump during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the backpack and explosives the shooter had in his car at the rally. CNN intelligence analyst John Miller explains what we’ve learned from the new photo.
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
"chappell roan sounds like a catholic school in northeast with a decent football team"
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be