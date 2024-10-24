Two children killed in crash on Loop 202 near Brown Road Wednesday

Two children died Wednesday in a crash on Loop 202 northbound at Brown Road in Mesa. DPS says a pickup truck collided at a high rate of speed with the rear of a tow truck that was stopped on the side of the 202. Both children, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, died at the scene. A third child was hospitalized with minor injuries. The mother of the two children who were killed was driving the pickup truck and may have been distracted at the time of the crash, according to DPS. She has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.