Two children killed in hit and run crash in Essex

Officers received reports that a girl and a boy had been involved in a collision with a car in Walthams Place, Pitsea at around 6.25pm on Saturday with the car failing to stop at the scene, Essex Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene but both children died, the force added.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of the accident. They both remain in custody.

Stuart Hooper, temporary assistant chief constable, said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening.

“Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time.

“Our officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact.”