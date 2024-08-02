Two Cincinnati-area high schools to use Yondr bags for 2024-25 school year
Two Cincinnati-area high schools to use Yondr bags for 2024-25 school year
Two Cincinnati-area high schools to use Yondr bags for 2024-25 school year
Several Oklahoma schools are speaking out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ directive to teach the Bible in public school grades 5 through 12. Walters recently released guidelines on his controversial Bible mandate in public schools after ordering educators to incorporate the religious text into their lessons, arguing that the Bible is necessary to ensure "students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”
A South Florida school district on Tuesday voted to give a 10-day suspension to an employee accused of allowing her transgender daughter to play on a girls’ high school volleyball team in 2022 and 2023 in violation of state law.
There's just a few weeks of summer vacation left before students head back to school. That means school districts in Maryland are running out of time to fill open teacher positions. For Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier says the district is in a good position right now. "We have 138 teacher vacancies, and no bus driver vacancies," he told WMAR-2 News. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/aaco-public-schools-has-138-teacher-vacancies-fewer-than-past-two-years
More than three years after Bezos passed the CEO baton to Jassy, and as Amazon marks its 30th birthday, there are signs that the company's unique work culture is starting to fray.
Presidents generally don’t sway the public on education issues – except when they take a stance that separates them from their party.
HALIFAX — With just over one month before the beginning of the school year, universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the expected big drop in foreign student enrolment due to caps imposed by the federal government.
The president's new Title IX sex discrimination regulations are supposed to launch Aug. 1. But legal issues are stalling a national rollout.
The percentage of North Carolina students attending traditional public schools has dropped nearly 10 percentage points since 2010.
(Bloomberg) -- Williams College, the liberal arts school sprawled across 450 acres of the Berkshire highlands in Massachusetts, is out to show municipal bond investors the greater value of some higher education debt. Most Read from BloombergUS Reporter to Be Freed by Russia in Major Prisoner SwapKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatAckman’s IPO Dream Implodes From $25 Billion to Zero in WeeksWhile ‘Pod Save America’ Tries to Unite Democrats, Its Staff RebelsStock
Graham Barber, assistant director of international relations at Universities Canada, describes how agents can 'swap' students between schools to smooth entry into Canada.
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
“I’m literally a professional athlete and I look like I’m four months along," said Molly Carlson.
Staffer claimed damaging leaks about Vance are ‘100 percent’ from Conway
The former president's latest boast quickly backfired.
Apparently "golf memberships" are considered a love language in the Trump family.
And it wasn't the former president's racist comments about likely Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Right around the time the South Carolina Republican declared Biden "MIA," news broke that his administration had arranged a massive prisoner exchange.
Imane Khelif, one of two female boxers disqualified from 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility test, has opponent quit after one punch.
Daniel Dale explained exactly why the former president's new comment is "just completely fictional."
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was pictured with his new wife Radhika Merchant at the Paris Olympic Games amid their honeymoon.