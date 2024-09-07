Two counter-protesters detained as pro-Palestine activists descend on capital for latest march

At least two counter-protesters have been detained by police as thousands of activists gathered to call for a ceasefire in Gaza during the latest pro-Palestine march across the capital.

Demonstrators from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign held signs reading “Starmer has blood on his hands” as they set off from Piccadilly Circus shortly after 1.30pm.

The march was briefly halted when at least two counter-protesters blocked its progress outside the Park Lane Hotel near Green Park.

One held up a sign reading “Hamas is terrorist” before both were detained by police.

(PA)

The demonstration is the 18th organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign since October 2023.

The march was able to continue after briefly being stopped by the counter-protest.

The two men were detained by police after a significant struggle. Some pro-Palestine demonstrators shouted angrily at the duo as they passed.

The Metropolitan Police had imposed a series of conditions on the event, including that the demonstration must end by 5pm.

Another event which had been scheduled to take place on the intended route for the march was cancelled, the force said.

The demonstration comes after senior MI6 and CIA officials said in a rare public statement they were together "working ceaselessly" for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, and have "exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation" in the Middle East.

As of 3.30pm, the pro-Palestine march has reached Kensington High Street, close to the Israeli consulate, where the crowd will listen to speeches from a stage.

Protesters marched west towards Hyde Park (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir, the prime minister, has been in Dublin this weekend this has not been free from disruption.

Thousands now at Piccadilly Circus in London getting ready to march for Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/HfyYpSOfQd — PSC (@PSCupdates) September 7, 2024

A rally against the UK arms exports to Israel was staged in Dublin city centre to co-incide with the visit.

The Irish-Palestine Solidarity Campaign said the UK was "complicit in the ongoing genocide and illegal occupation of Palestine".

Sir Keir said pressing international issues including Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East are also on the agenda for the meeting.

The schedule for the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach also included meetings with Irish business leaders from companies including Accenture, Keelings and Primark, to encourage further trade and investment.