Two cows in the back seat: Driver in Kazakhstan causes a stir
A driver in Kazakhstan has caused a stir with some bizarre animal transportation: two cows were sitting in the back seat of the car. The ruminants seemed to feel right at home.
A man was shot near his Lamborghini during an attempted robbery outside Bloomingdale's at South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa police said.
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned of “dark clouds over the horizon” as more global economic activities are viewed through a security lens.Most Read from BloombergUnlocking the Hidden Power of Zoning, for Good or BadThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public Transport“We are in a new era, marked by the growing contest for dominance and leadership” between US and China, Wong said a
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
BERLIN (AP) — The cost of a popular ticket introduced last year that allows people to use all local and regional trains, buses and subway systems across Germany is set to increase by about 18% next year, a senior official said Monday.
Clearwater Police Department Scott Hollingsworth had just completed his one-year anniversary with the department.
Intel stock jumped on reports of a potential deal with Apollo Global Management.
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A 14-year-old girl in Saskatchewan has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash that RCMP say happened when an officer tried to stop the vehicle after noticing the riders weren't wearing helmets.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 653,260 vehicles. This includes GM, Ford, Daimler Truck, and Kia.
When you're searching for a truck, price and dependability may be among the top factors you're considering. Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle Read Next: 9 Easy...
When it comes to the reliability of a car, you want the assurance that your engine won’t fail you prematurely. Since the engine is one of the car's most important parts, evaluating a vehicle’s overall reliability definitely includes assessing the engine. If you’re looking for an SUV, that reliability goes a long way, whether for a family road trip or carpooling to an event. This means that when you’re future-proofing based on the engine, it’s more about the likelihood it will break down in a few
Toronto's budget chief is urging her fellow councillors to dig into a federal plan for a new passenger rail line to Quebec City, even as experts stress they'd like the city to push for more transparency around the multi-billion dollar project.Officials from a VIA Rail subsidiary briefed city councillors on the economic development committee this week about the federal efforts to build the 1,000-kilometre rail line from Toronto to Quebec City. The project is intended to cut current travel times a
Two people from Charlottetown have died following a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Melrose, N.B., about 10 kilometres from the Confederation Bridge.Shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sackville RCMP responded to a report of a head-on collision between a minivan and a pickup truck hauling a trailer on Route 16, police said in a news release.The driver of the minivan, a 43-year-old man, and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman, both died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market. The planned regulation, first reported by Reuters, would also force American and other major automakers in years ahead to remove key Chinese software and hardware from vehicles in the United States. President Joe Biden's administration has raised concerns about data collection by connected Chinese vehicles on U.S. drivers and infrastructure and potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.
Authorities have not described cause of collision
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors and Ford Motor would need to stop importing vehicles to the U.S. from China under a proposed rule cracking down on Chinese software and hardware, a U.S. Commerce Department official told Reuters Monday. The rule would also affect other automakers selling or building vehicles in the U.S., such as Volvo Cars and BYD. GM sells the Buick Envision and Ford sells the Lincoln Nautilus -- both assembled in China -- in the U.S. market.
At least one other person was injured in the deadly wreck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
NEW YORK (AP) — A ban on the sale of connected and autonomous vehicles in the U.S. that are equipped with Chinese and Russian software and hardware is being sought by the U.S. Commerce Department, with the stated goal of protecting national security and U.S. drivers.
Some passengers who rely on T3 Transit's early morning bus route from Summerside to Charlottetown say a surge in demand is making it tough to book a seat online, and be assured they'll get to work or school on time. "It used to be that every Sunday, I'd book seats for the following weekdays. But for the first week of classes in September, I found several of the early buses on the weekdays were full already," said Jenny Lynn, who lives just outside Summerside, and works in Charlottetown. "I've he
Meadow Lake RCMP say a girl is dead after crashing into a ditch on Saturday morning.At about 4:15 a.m. police saw two people using an ATV without helmets in Meadow Lake, according to a Saturday news release.RCMP say police turned on their emergency lights to try and stop the ATV, but instead the ATV drove away at a high speed.The release says the ATV was headed toward Flying Dust First Nation on Highway 55 and police did not pursue and deactivated their emergency lights.Police then saw the ATV t
Luxury cars, especially if you need a more all-terrain model, are often associated with high price tags, making them seem like they will drive straight out of your price range. However, more...