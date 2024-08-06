Two day heat event starts Tuesday

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Aussies, Germans call for 'DNA test' as moustache-laden Canadian gold medalist Ethan Katzberg sets social media ablaze
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
- BuzzFeed
The French Pole Vaulter Who Went Viral For Knocking The Bar Off With His Bulge Spoke Out About The Mishap
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
- HuffPost
Serena Williams Slams Paris Restaurant For Allegedly Denying Her Access During Olympics
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
- CBC
Water begins spilling over landslide damming Chilcotin River
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
- FTW Outdoors
Hoops fans didn't forget about Noah Lyles' beef with the NBA after his jaw-dropping 100m win
If Noah Lyles runs into any NBA players during this year's Olympics, the moment might just be must-see television. Nearly a year ago, Kevin Durant and several NBA players took exception to com
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
What all does Scottie Scheffler get for winning the 2024 Olympics?
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
- USA TODAY Sports
Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee says Jon Rahm’s Olympic collapse one of year's biggest 'chokes'
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Jon Rahm blowing a four-shot lead at the Olympics was one of the "biggest chokes of the year."
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- The Canadian Press
Leigh Diffey on botched Paris Olympics 100 meters call: "I got it wrong."
PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.
- FTW Outdoors
9 intense beach volleyball photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics
Beach volleyball is one of my favorite sports at the Olympics. It's jus
- The Canadian Press
Noah Lyles wins a historically close Olympic 100-meter sprint by five-thousandths of a second
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles paced on the far end of the track, hands folded over the top of his head, wistfully looking up at a scoreboard that would, sooner or later, flash an answer he’s been seeking over three sweat-soaked years.
- People
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Watch Dressage, Gymnastics During Rare Public Outing Together at Paris Olympics
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- The Canadian Press
Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain's Adam Peaty says they should be out
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
- CNN
Rebeca Andrade knew she could beat Simone Biles – now the whole world knows it too
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is unquestionably hard to beat, but doing so is seemingly not impossible.
- Associated Press
IOC calls tests that sparked vitriol targeting boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting impossibly flawed
Olympics organizers said Sunday that arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men was “so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it.” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport's now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.
- The Canadian Press
The Paris Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals are star-studded, all with a Game 7 feel
PARIS (AP) — There are NBA champions, All-Star selections and award winners all over the men's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was a model of calm and greatness as he delivered the greatest closing round of his career. The final two hours were about charges and collapses, pure theater that ended Sunday with the Olympic gold medal fittingly draped around the neck of golf's No. 1 player.
- PA Media: Sport
Amber Rutter has to settle for silver after controversial sudden-death shoot-off
Rutter, watched by husband James and baby son Tommy, protested in vain to officials that she had clipped her sixth extra shot.