Two dead and 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea

STORY: :: Search and rescue operation underway

after a deadly fishing boat accident near Jeju Island

:: Off Jeju, South Korea

:: November 8, 2024

:: Jwa Won-Bong, Head of Jeju Fire and Safety Response Team

"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. 15 people out of a total of 27 people on board have been rescued so far. Two people among 15 rescued people had cardiac arrest, and 13 had minor injuries. The coast guard is currently conducting a rescue operation for 12 missing people."

Authorities had lost track of the boat from the South Korean port city of Busan in the early hours, according to Jeju city government.

The vessel had been carrying 27 people and foreign nationals were among those rescued, said the official, adding that two South Korean nationals had died. The South Korean coast guard had received a distress call at 4:33 a.m. (1933 GMT on November 7) located 24 kilometres (15 miles) away from an island off the coast of Jeju, official added.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered all available resources to be deployed for a search and rescue operation, his office said in a statement.