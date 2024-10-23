Two dead in Channel after boat sinks carrying 50 people

Two people have died after a boat sank in the Channel carrying close to 50 asylum-seekers, French maritime authorities have said.

A rescue operation was launched on Wednesday morning after a life jacket was spotted in the water, with helicopters and rescue boats mobilised for the search and rescue operation, according to the French maritime prefecture for the Channel and the North Sea.

Forty-six people were rescued after the incident off the coast of Calais, which occurred shortly after 8am, authorities told Agence France-Presse.

A further two people were unconscious when brought onto one of the rescue boats and received immediate first aid, the prefecture said. However their deaths were confirmed by onshore medical teams once they reached Calais.

A search was ongoing for other people still potentially in the water, French authorities said in their statement on Wednesday morning.

An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office.

More follows...