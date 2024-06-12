Two dead in fatal Warrensburg crash after 16-year-old falls asleep at the wheel

Two people died in a vehicle collision in Warrensburg Monday — including an Overland Park woman — after a 16-year-old allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to the highway patrol.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. Monday to the crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Business 50 in Warrensburg, according to a traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the roadway after the 16-year-old driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, the report said. The Silverado then re-entered the roadway at the intersection of Business 50 and became airborne, striking the 2022 Acura RDX.

Both vehicles went off the east side of the roadway, where the Acura struck a road sign. The driver and one occupant of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Patricia Moffet, 83, of Overland Park and Derek Moffett, 55, of Erie, Colorado.

Two other passengers in the Acura, aged 19 and 16, were life-flighted to a hospital in Kansas City. The pair remain in serious condition, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Ewing told The Star on Wednesday.

The driver of the Silverado was privately transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, Ewing said.

The crash was the 34th and 35th road fatality reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol this year, according to the report.