Two dead after plane crashes near Eatonville

A small, two-passenger plane crashed near Eatonville on Saturday night, leaving two dead.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office units responded at 9:22 p.m. to multiple reports from Eatonville residents who witnessed the plane nose-dive into the woods south of the city before hearing a loud crash, PCSO deputy Carly Cappetto told The News Tribune.

With the help of the residents, a search crew and fire personnel, officials found the crash site about half a mile off the Bud Blancher Trailhead, Cappetto said.

The 40-year-old male pilot and 53-year-old male passenger were both found inside of the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.