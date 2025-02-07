Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Sao Paulo
Two people have died after a plane crashed into vehicles on a busy road in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.
SAO PAULO (AP) — A small aircraft crashed on an avenue near downtown Sao Paulo, hitting vehicles, the state’s firefighters corps said on social media.
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key safety system was turned off on the U.S. Army helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet last week near Washington's Reagan Airport, killing 67. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz told reporters the Black Hawk helicopter had turned off its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), which is permitted for military aircraft. "This was a training mission, so there was no compelling national security reason for ADS-B to be turned off," Cruz said after a briefing from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.
Newly released data from ground-based radar came out Tuesday suggesting an Army helicopter was higher than it was supposed to be when it collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 a week ago, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — One U.S. service member and three defense contractors were killed Thursday when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada highlights what it believes may have contributed to the crash of an ultralight plane in July 2022 that killed the pilot.
A driver from Ingleside, Ont., has been charged over a collision last summer which killed a teen cyclist outside Cornwall.The 46-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall on March 18 to face a charge of careless driving causing death, Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday. Charlotte Light,14, was struck and killed while riding east on the westbound shoulder of County Road 2 west of Long Sault, just outside Cornwall, on Aug. 30, 2024. Arriving emergency responders found o
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A flight attendant who was killed in the midair collision last week near the nation’s capital was remembered Wednesday for his devotion to family and passion for travel, as Ian Epstein's family and others start to hold memorials for loved ones who were among the 67 victims in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.
The incident comes a week after an American Eagle regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington D.C.
President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the deadly collision of a passenger jet and Army helicopter last week on what he called an “obsolete” computer system used by U.S. air traffic controllers.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. military-contracted plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines Thursday, killing all four people on board, U.S. Embassy and Philippine officials said.
A father who was inside his car when a medevac jet crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood last week was among seven killed in the incident, a medical examiner’s office says, meaning those seven have now been publicly identified. And his young son who was also in the car is now fighting for his life, his family says.