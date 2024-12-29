Two dead and ten hospitalised after English Channel migrant tragedy

More than 150,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the last seven years (PA Wire)

Two people have died and ten others are being treated for severe hypothermia after attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France early this morning.

Emergency services recovered the bodies near Sangatte beach close to Calais around 7am after the alarm was raised. A major rescue operation involving a French Navy helicopter continues at the scene opposite Fort Lapin campsite.

Around 50 migrants have been taken into care by French charity Utopia 56 while firefighters treat those suffering from exposure to the freezing waters.

French authorities warn the death toll could rise as teams continue to search the area. The rescue effort began at 6.15am when the first alert was raised.

The incident marks the latest tragedy involving migrants attempting the perilous Channel crossing to reach British shores.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.