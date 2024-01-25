Two Deputies Caught Slipping on Ice at the Same Time by Doorcams

Two sheriff deputies from Johnson County, Kansas, started the week on the wrong foot on Monday, January 22.

In door cam footage shared by the Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office, the deputies can be seen slipping on ice in front of their respective homes at the exact same time, starting the week on a literal slippery slope.

“Luckily, they’re both ok,” the sheriff’s office specified in a Facebook post. Credit: Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office via Storyful