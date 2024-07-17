Two die in house fire with child ‘very poorly’ in hospital

A man and a woman have died and their two children are in hospital after a house fire in Blackpool.

One of the youngsters being treated is in a “very poorly condition”, Lancashire Police said.

Firefighters and police officers were called to an address in Peter Street at 2.39am on Wednesday to reports of a blaze with people inside.

A woman aged in her 20s was found dead while a man, also in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Four fire engines attended as crews used three hose reels, six breathing apparatus, and two positive pressure ventilation fans to fight the fire.

Detectives say they are keeping an “open mind” as to the cause.

No arrests have been made.

Chief Superintendent Mike Gladwin said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

A police officer near a house in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news. With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

Speaking at a press conference at the scene, Ch Supt Gladwin said the dead were the parents of the injured children.

He said: “We understand they lived in the property and are the parents and their children.

“We have evacuated a small number of properties while we conduct our investigations.”

Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in the Peter Street area in the early hours of Wednesday should call 101, or report it via Lancashire Constabulary’s website, quoting log 97 of July 17 2024.