Two die as teenager jumping from shopping centre roof hits pedestrian below

Two people died in Japan on Saturday after a high school student fell from the rooftop of a shopping centre and landed on a pedestrian below.

The incident occurred at around 6pm near Yokohama station. Police received calls that two females were lying injured at a shopping centre in the Nishi ward, the Japan Times reported.

Security footage showed the teenager falling from the roof and hitting a woman walking with friends below.

They were taken to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. An initial investigation suggested that the student’s death was suicide, although the motive was unclear.

Police identified the two dead as a 17-year-old student from Chiba prefecture and a 32-year-old corporate worker from Yokohama, but did not give their names.

Japan sees more suicides by minors on 1 September than on any other day in the calendar year, BBC News reported. At least 513 children took their lives on this day in 2023, data released by the health ministry in March showed, while there were 514 in 2022.

Officials have connected the phenomenon to the impending start of the new academic year, with “school problems” recorded as being associated with 261 cases last year, followed by “health problems” with 147 cases, and “family problems” with 116 cases.

Japan’s government and media organisations have been working to raise awareness about the challenges that students face, particularly at the start of the new school term.

Students who have a hard time returning to school are known as "futoko” or "those who don’t go to school”, usually due to family circumstances, personal issues with friends, and bullying, according to a survey by the education ministry.

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, has mounted a campaign on X called “On the Night of 31 August” to help address the issue.

Note: If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support. You can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the US, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.