Two drivers die following 'multiple-vehicle' crash

Police are appealing for information about the incident [Google]

Two drivers have died following an early-morning "multiple-vehicle" crash in Surrey, police have said.

Surrey Police said officers were called to Shepperton Road in Shepperton just after 07:00 GMT on Monday after reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Two of the drivers died at the scene and their next of kin have been informed, police said.

Road closures were in place in the area as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey Police.

