Two electricity grids 'not sustainable' for Sark

Sark's top politician has dismissed a future where the island has two competing electricity grids.

Policy and Finance Committee Chair John Guille said he was still "open to the idea" of buying Sark Electricity Limited, the island's only commercial power provider.

Two firms have been selected to design a new system for Sark, at a cost of about £8.6m.

Alan Witney-Price, Sark Electricity Ltd (SEL) boss, is against the plans.

The proposed scheme could include two 30m (100ft) wind turbines at Les Laches and a new solar farm, alongside diesel generators for resilience.

Nearly 100 people attended a public meeting about the future of energy provision.

It comes after Mr Witney-Price labelled the scheme "nonsense" and in a post on social media urged politicians to "sit down with SEL and seek a middle ground that achieves our collective aims at no risk to the residents of Sark".

The current electrical infrastructure has been deemed to be a health and safety risk by independent experts.

Mr Guille said: "Compulsory purchase is still an option to the island as part of this project.

"I can't see a scenario where we'll end up with two competing systems and I think it will be resolved a long time before that."

Shane Lynch, the island's electricity regulator, said: "Having two grid owners wouldn't be sustainable in the long-term, it's overkill and a waste of money."

A number of financing schemes for the wider £8.6m project have been suggested by Communities for Renewables, including a private bond issue.

Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee has said it has not considered a request from Chief Pleas for any funding.

Jason Salisbury who runs Sark's only commercial dairy, told the public meeting that electricity was his biggest cost.

"It's from the minute I turn up, it's the lights going on, to the milking of the cows, to the processing of the milk to the cooling of the milk, it's just absolutely everything," he added.

"We're just worried about what is going to happen if this goes down, what happens to us?"

Sark resident Katrin Gratz said: "This is a huge sum and I hope the island can afford it. I seriously doubt it though".

Fellow meeting attendee Lucy Belfield added: "I thought the presentation was very good. My opinion is we have to go ahead with what they are suggesting as I can't see another option."

Chief Pleas will vote on whether to approve a design phase, which is expected to cost about £175,000, at its Christmas meeting on 17 January 2023.

If approved, a completion date is expected before the end of June.

