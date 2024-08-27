Two escape as light aircraft crashes onto road

A light aircraft has crashed on a key route, sparking multiple road closures.

A "glider" was forced to make a sudden landing on the A419 Stroud Road near Aston Down airfield in Frampton Mansell, Gloucestershire, at about 16:45 BST, reports suggest. Emergency services are on the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said there were two occupants on board "who will be assessed by the ambulance service".

"It is understood that no other vehicles were involved," said a police spokesperson.

The A419 is closed in both directions between Cowcombe Hill and Emmerson Lane.

Tony Breakspear-Jones was caught up in traffic queues near the incident.

"We could see what looked like a glider," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"My stepdaughter who's a nurse stayed at the scene to help out.

"The traffic is chaos up there," he added.

