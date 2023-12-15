Two explosions rock temporarily occupied Mariupol, occupier weapons & air defense systems destroyed

Fire breaks out at the site of a hit in Mariupol

Explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast late in the evening on Dec. 14.

Two explosions were confirmed.

The strikes occurred at two distinct locations – near Port City and a concrete plant, reported Mariupol deputy mayor Petro Andryushchenko. These areas are used by the occupiers for storing weaponry and components of air defense systems, he said.

Photos and videos of the event depict a substantial fire resulting from the explosions.

"The area remains cordoned off; around midnight, the wounded were evacuated from Port City," Andryushchenko said in the morning of Dec. 15.

Mariupol has intermittently experienced explosions. The city holds strategic significance as it serves as a crucial land corridor for Russians to access temporarily occupied Crimea.

Regular movements of Russian military equipment are frequent in the area.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine