These Two Factors Will Help You Determine Exactly Which Sports Bra Is Right for You

As most of us already know, not every sports bra works for every sweat session. A delicate yoga bra isn’t going to cut it if you’re jumping up and down during HIIT, nor is a high-compression running bra going to give you a comfortable full range of motion during barre class. And let’s not forgot that things only get more complicated as we go up in bra size.

So how do you know which bra will be right for your and your bosom’s needs? Take some advice from expert Mollie Barr, project manager for women’s studio apparel and sports bras at New Balance, and focus on just two factors: your breasts and your workout’s impact level.

First up, get to know your boobs. As Barr explains, “Everyone’s breast tissue is different. Those with firmer breast tissue might be able to work out with minimal support and experience little to no movement. Others (regardless of cup size) might need more support.” The best way to figure out how much support your girls might need is simply grab hold of them without a bra on and see what you’re working with.

Second, how great of an impact will your workout be putting on your body? Low-impact workouts do exactly as their name implies—they don’t put a ton of pressure or resistance on your body, meaning you need about as much support as you would on any regular day. Yoga, barre, weight training and swimming all count as low impact. Medium- and high-impact workouts, however, involve a lot more bouncing (and therefore put more pressure on your gals) and so require much more support than you would otherwise need. Running, boxing, HIIT workouts and spinning are all going to necessitate higher levels of support.

Once you’ve considered these two factors, you can start to do your sports bra research and narrow the field so you buy only what you really need, making your wallet and your chest very happy.

RELATED: This Is How Often You Should Be Replacing Your Sports Bras