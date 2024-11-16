Two flash bombs fired into garden of Netanyahu's home in north Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday and fell into the garden, police said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, it added in a statement.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

"The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

In October, a drone was launched towards the premier's home in Caesarea, without causing any harm.

To the north, Israeli forces have been trading fire with Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group since October, 2023. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's incident.

