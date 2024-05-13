Two flying from Florida are killed when plane crashes into field, Arkansas cops say

Two people were killed when a small engine plane flying from Florida to Arkansas crashed into a field, Arkansas State Police said.

Sharon Bryant, 73, and Joseph Bryant, 72, were the only two passengers in the plane found on the night of May 12 about 12 miles outside of Marianna, Arkansas, officers said in a news release.

Around 8 p.m., about an hour and a half before they were found, family members had contacted the West Helena Police Department after not hearing from the two in the plane, officers said. The couple was supposed to land at the Batesville airport, state troopers said.

A suspected plane crash was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m., and the couple was found a half hour later, state troopers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash, officers said.

Marianna is about a 110-mile drive southeast of Batesville.

