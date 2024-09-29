Two former refugees running Berlin Marathon to ‘inspire’ their community

Two former refugees based in London have said they are “excited” ahead of taking on the Berlin Marathon, where they “hope to inspire others in the refugee community”.

Seyfu Jamaal, 23, and Kader Seyed, 21, both started their running journeys after they arrived in the UK, in 2018 and 2020 respectively, and have gone on to gain various achievements in their sport.

The two runners have been awarded elite places at the Berlin Marathon, where they will be representing the Refugee Run Club, an organisation seeking to support refugees and asylum seekers by creating localised running communities across the country.

The two runners have been awarded elite places at the Berlin Marathon (Coopah/PA)

Mr Jamaal, who has previously run the marathon, told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling excited and even more prepared than last year.”

On being awarded elite positions, Mr Seyed told PA: “It’s surreal. I never thought I’d be here when I started running a couple of years ago. It’s a dream come true to be competing alongside some of the best in the world.”

Mr Seyed began his running journey in late 2022 and became one of the UK’s top performers in the U23 age group, having finished 25th at the London Marathon this year and 18th in the Cambridge Half Marathon.

“Running was something that gave me purpose when I arrived in the UK. It helped me cope with the challenges I was facing, and I’ve stuck with it ever since,” he said.

Mr Jamaal has a background in cross-country and track, with the 2023 Berlin Marathon marking his marathon debut and his achievements including winning the London 10K.

“I enjoy the freedom it gives me. It’s just me, the road, and my thoughts — it’s a space where I can be myself,” he said about running.

The men are both ambassadors of the Refugee Run Club and said it was an “honour” to be representing the organisation at the marathon.

Kader Seyed began his running journey in late 2022 (Coopah/PA)

“This organisation has done so much for people like me, and I’m proud to be an ambassador for the incredible work they do,” Mr Jamaal said.

Mr Seyed added: “It’s amazing to be able to give back and show what’s possible through sport. Running has changed my life, and I hope to inspire others in the refugee community.”

The men said that sport is “global”, can bring people together and is particularly beneficial to refugees and asylum seekers.

“It transcends language and background, and it has the power to unite people in ways that nothing else can,” Mr Jamaal said.

Mr Seyed added: “Sport is vital. It creates connections, builds community, and offers a sense of belonging that can change lives.

“Running gives us a way to escape the difficulties we face, even if just for a moment. It offers a sense of control and a goal to work towards.”

Asked what message the men would like to share with the UK public, Mr Jamaal said: “Refugees and asylum seekers are just like anyone else.

Seyfu Jamaal has a background in cross-country and track (Coopah/PA)

“Running has helped me find my place, and I hope more people can see the power of sport in changing lives.”

Mr Seyed added: “I’d like people to know that we’re here to integrate and make a positive impact. Running has helped me find community, and I hope others can see the value in supporting refugees through initiatives like the Refugee Run Club.”

Dan Strang, the founder of Coopah – the runners’ sponsor – and The Refugee Run Club, said: “As an organisation, we want to better the lives of refugees in the UK.

“Often we read untruths about how refugees are unwilling to integrate and want to take advantage of not being able to work.

“In our experience it is the opposite, the refugees we work with want to integrate, they want to work and they want to help others but they are often not given the tools to do it.”