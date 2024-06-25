Two foundations raise money to help battle cancer
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Katy Perry hit the catwalk in a cutout Noir Kei Ninomiya dress during Vogue World: Paris over the weekend.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
The NFL star wore a top hat and tux during the surprise appearance on Sunday, June 23
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
The longtime GOP strategist pointed to a shift that's taken place over the past few weeks — and predicted what will happen next.
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Experts called out the callous behavior within the Russian armed forces after drone footage showed a soldier shooting a wounded comrade.
The 'Back to the Future' actor's daughter Schuyler Fox tied the knot over the weekend in the Catskill Mountains on June 22
NEW YORK (AP) — After months of casting President Joe Biden as a shell of a man incapable of putting two sentences together, Donald Trump has changed his tune days before their first debate.
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, have been married since 2018
Judge Reinhold, who stars in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise alongside Eddie Murphy, recalled the 1980s film that he feels sidelined his career.
The BBQ sauce that experts can’t go without this summer.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a glittering baby pink dress and matching satin shawl to attend Schiaparelli's star-studded event on June 24
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
The former president's description of wounds on his body was a sore spot with critics on social media.