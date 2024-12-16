Fiji suspected alcohol poisoning: two of four Australians to return home after hospitalisation

Lautoka hospital Fiji, where the Australians were taken after a suspected mass alcohol poisoning.

Lautoka hospital Fiji, where the Australians were taken after a suspected mass alcohol poisoning. Photograph: Google Maps

Two of four Australians who were hospitalised after a suspected mass alcohol poisoning in Fiji are returning home as investigations focus on “many” pina coladas served at a luxury resort.

The Australians had fallen ill while staying at Warwick Fiji, a five-star hotel on the Coral Coast, about halfway between Nadi and Suva.

The deputy prime minister and minister for tourism, Viliame Gavoka, said authorities do not believe the incident was a result of deliberate action.

Only two of the initial seven people who fell sick remain in hospital. Both are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment.

Of the seven, one person was discharged from Sigatoka Hospital while the other six were transferred to Lautoka Hospital.

Gavoka said the victims had been drinking pina coladas at one of the resort’s five bars.

“In the same bar, there were many pina coladas served that evening. And with this resort, there are five bars altogether … so in the other four bars, pina colada was also served. No ill effects.”

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Gavoka said toxicology results would help officials “understand what really happened”.

“We don’t think anything untoward happened.”

He decsribed the tourism industry in Fiji as “a very caring one” and “we have no fear that anyone would be doing anything untoward.

“That would be really in the extreme … we don’t believe it’s possible in Fiji.”

Gavoka said the bar tender serving the drinks had 16 years of experience and is “someone who is known for their caring attitude”.

The Warwick Fiji is “very highly rated” with high standards, he said.

The government is working with the resort and police to investigate the matter.

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed the victims were staying at the Warwick, but stressed that it did “not have conclusive details” yet.

“Please rest assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“We do not have conclusive details but we are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests.”

Related: A small Victorian tourist town of 2,600 people has 100 properties for sale. What’s going on in Bright?

The father and grandfather of two of the Australians, David Sandoe, told Sky News his daughter Tanya and her daughter Georgia had been discharged from hospital and received confirmation they were medically fit to travel.

“Like everyone else when this news broke we all thought back to what recently happened in Asia which sends shivers down your spine, so we’re so grateful and very fortunate,” he said.

It was a horrific experience, he said, describing a late-night call from his daughter telling him she had been taken to hospital as “quite something else”.

Georgia, in her late teens, suffered a seizure after drinking a cocktail, he said.

She had a pre-existing condition that affected her immune system which was a major concern, Sandoe said, but the fear was quelled when he spoke to doctors in Fiji.

Gavoka said the incident was localised to one bar at one resort that was being thoroughly investigated and it was the only reported case in recent memory.

“While we understand the concern, we want to emphasise that the tourism experience in Fiji is typically very safe and we have acted immediately to try and discover the cause of what made these guests at this resort fall ill.”



Australia has revised its travel advice for Fiji, warning travellers to “be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks”.

It comes after two Australians died in Laos from a suspected mass ethanol poisoning.

With Australian Associated Press